More from BOC Poloz: Coronavirus required prompting decisive action

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Poloz speaks in Q&A in Toronto

  • lower rates buffer down side effects of confidence
  • confidence affects could undermine housing market
  • coronavirus require prompt and decisive action
  • monetary policy can't correct supply disruptions
  • we have tools to fix credit logjams if needed
  • 50 basis points cuts will make a big difference to variable-rate loans
  • Wednesday cut wasn't intended as forward guidance
  • high level of coordination at G7, talking every day
  • we've got a lot of stimulus flowing through the system
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose