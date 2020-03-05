Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
USDJPY fall below lower trendline and trades at the lowest level since September 4
EURUSD rises to 2 month high.
European major indices end the session with sharp declines
Gold tests February 25 high. A close above $1659.38 would be the highest close since 2013
S&P trades above and below the 50 hour MA
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday March 5 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 04 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro shorts continue to grow, yen shorts jump
Central Banks
More from BOC Poloz: Coronavirus required prompting decisive action
BOC's Carney: FPC looking to address any constraints on financing due to virus
Poloz: Resilience of Canadian economy could be seriously tested by virus
Sweden confirms 28 new virus cases in Stockholm area
BOJ may take steps this month to ease financial strain on virus-hit firms - report