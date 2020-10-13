More from BOE Bailey: Level of economic scarring now is hard to estimate
BOE Gov. Bailey
- Level of economic scarring now is hard to estimate
- As Covid returns, scarring could increase
- Some activities may turn out to be once without demand
- Long term scarring, detachment of people from work is 1 of the most damaging things we can have in economy
Comments are a little more sanguine with increased concerns about the economic impact from the 2nd wave of the coronavirus.
Gov. Bailey is speaking at a parliamentary committee meeting