More from BOE Bailey: Level of economic scarring now is hard to estimate

  • Level of economic scarring now is hard to estimate
  • As Covid returns, scarring could increase
  • Some activities may turn out to be once without demand
  • Long term scarring, detachment of people from work is 1 of the most damaging things we can have in economy
Comments are a little more sanguine with increased concerns about the economic impact from the 2nd wave of the coronavirus.

Gov. Bailey is speaking at a parliamentary committee meeting
