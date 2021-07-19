More from BOE Mann: US normalization could make it less urgent for BOE
More from BOE Catherine Mann
- Research she has done shows negative rates often deployed too late to help economies
- It very hard to say negative interest rates, or further QE would be rate policy move now
- US monetary policy normalization likely to be sooner than others advanced economies including UK
- BOE will need to be conscious about spillover from US policy tightening
- US normalization of policy could make it less urgent for BOE to tighten policy too
- Additional mutations of Covid have generated more concerned
The GBPUSD cracked below its 200 day moving average for the first time since September 2020. That moving average comes in at 1.36906. The current price is trading just below that level at 1.36862 after falling to a session low of 1.36616.
Can the price now a stay below the 200 day moving average? That is what traders will be focused on into the close.