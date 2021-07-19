More from BOE Mann: US normalization could make it less urgent for BOE

More from BOE Catherine Mann

Research she has done shows negative rates often deployed too late to help economies



It very hard to say negative interest rates, or further QE would be rate policy move now



US monetary policy normalization likely to be sooner than others advanced economies including UK



BOE will need to be conscious about spillover from US policy tightening



US normalization of policy could make it less urgent for BOE to tighten policy too

Additional mutations of Covid have generated more concerned

Mann is the former Citi global chief economist.



The GBPUSD cracked below its 200 day moving average for the first time since September 2020. That moving average comes in at 1.36906. The current price is trading just below that level at 1.36862 after falling to a session low of 1.36616.





Can the price now a stay below the 200 day moving average? That is what traders will be focused on into the close.









