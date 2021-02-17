More from BOE Ramsden: BOE is ready to implement simple negative rates

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from BOE Ramsden

  • issues around the nature of financial system and where UK is on recovery will matter for my decision on negative rates
  • BOE will focus on potential tearing over next 6 months while banks prepare for negative rates
  • Eurozone implemented negative rates 1 banks balance sheets were in a position to cope with hit to profits
  • we need to distinguish between the feasibility of negative rates, and their potential effectiveness in the UK. 
  • BOE is ready to implement simple negative rates
  • we do not expect to unwind Bill purchases any time in the near future, this is contingency planning
  • we will need to strong evidence of sustained progress to using up spare capacity, inflation returning to target, before tightening policy
  • financial market pricing of future interest rates has fallen very low, this means we need to think of relation between bank rate and asset purchase
  • government bonds and corporate bonds likely to main focus of BOE asset purchases
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose