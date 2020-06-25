More from BOJ Gov Kuroda: Japan Q2 GDP likely to see considerable contraction

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda actually said Q2 GDP was likely to see considerable negative growth.

C'mon dude, don't try to fob us off with "negative growth".





More:

BOJ will continue to closely monitor economic impact of COVID-19

BOJ will take any steps as needed

at this moment, we didn't see need to further lower entire yield curve

if necessary, we will further lower yield curve but for now, we are focusing on supporting corporate financing, maintaining market stability

although it is likely to take time, there is no change in BOJ'sstance of aiming at achieving price stability target of 2%

as impact of covid-19 subsides globally in 2nd half of this year, Japan's economic recovery will gradually accelerate and inflation rate is expected to increase gradually

capital, liquidity requirements are necessary but those buffers should be utilized when extreme need for financing the economy arises

in case there is a need, banks should be allowed to use buffers, go below required capital, liquidity ratios













