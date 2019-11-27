More from BOJ's Sakurai: BOJ shouldn't rush into easing further given side effects
BOJ shouldn't rush into easing further given side effects of ultra-loose policy
- next half year will be time where BOJ needs to carefully scrutinise economic developments due to tax hike impact, delay in global growth pick
- Japan could slip back into deflation if overseas slowdown bigger than expected, push output gap into negative territory
- BOJ must prepare in case further policy response becomes necessary with eye on overseas growth, Japan's economic outlook
Earlier here:
---
'Shouldn't rush to ease further' is something to note. IMO.
The BOJ will if needed (as they always say) but this is cautionary note.