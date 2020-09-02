More from BOJ's Wakatabe
Bank of Japan policy board member comments earlier:
Still going, more:
- for the time being, BOJmust guard against risk pandemic's impact will push down inflation
- BOJ must continue to strongly commit to its price stability target to respond to any overshooting, undershooting of prices
- pandemic has heightened the importance of using high-frequency data to gauge economy, price moves
- there are challenges to using high-frequency data, so they must be used not as substitute but compliment to traditional public data
- when faced with economic crisis, it's crucial for fiscal, monetary policies to coordinate, cooperate with each other
- BOJ, govt must each play, protect its role in battling economic crisis
- BOJ must deepen debate to enhance its monetary policy
As a side note with a new Japanese Prime Minister coming up (Abe is resigning due to health concerns) one of the lead contenders, current chief cabinet secretary Suga, says he'll be continuing Abenomics. 'Abenomics' is a lot of BOJ easing and a few other policies. But the easing is the big one.