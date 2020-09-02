More from BOJ's Wakatabe

Bank of Japan policy board member comments earlier:

Still going, more:

for the time being, BOJmust guard against risk pandemic's impact will push down inflation

BOJ must continue to strongly commit to its price stability target to respond to any overshooting, undershooting of prices

pandemic has heightened the importance of using high-frequency data to gauge economy, price moves

there are challenges to using high-frequency data, so they must be used not as substitute but compliment to traditional public data

when faced with economic crisis, it's crucial for fiscal, monetary policies to coordinate, cooperate with each other

BOJ, govt must each play, protect its role in battling economic crisis

BOJ must deepen debate to enhance its monetary policy

As a side note with a new Japanese Prime Minister coming up (Abe is resigning due to health concerns) one of the lead contenders, current chief cabinet secretary Suga, says he'll be continuing Abenomics. 'Abenomics' is a lot of BOJ easing and a few other policies. But the easing is the big one.









