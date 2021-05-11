More from Brainard: Asset prices are elevated
Feds Brainard continues Q&A
The US stocks remain lower but off their lows for the day. The Dow remains the worst performer at -512 points or -1.48%. The NASDAQ index is down -54.7 points or -0.41%. The S&P is down -45 points or -1.07% at 4143.50
- Fed's actions are designed to foster strong rebound in employment for all Americans
- Asset the prices are elevated
- Can't hold back support just because the stock market is rising
- Fed is carefully monitoring or sub components of inflation