More from Brainard: Asset prices are elevated

Feds Brainard continues Q&A

  • Fed's actions are designed to foster strong rebound in employment for all Americans
  • Asset the prices are elevated
  • Can't hold back support just because the stock market is rising
  • Fed is carefully monitoring or sub components of inflation
The US stocks remain lower but off their lows for the day. The Dow remains the worst performer at -512 points or -1.48%. The NASDAQ index is down -54.7 points or -0.41%. The S&P is down -45 points or -1.07% at 4143.50
