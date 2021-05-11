More from Brainard: Asset prices are elevated

Feds Brainard continues Q&A

Fed's actions are designed to foster strong rebound in employment for all Americans

Asset the prices are elevated



Can't hold back support just because the stock market is rising



Fed is carefully monitoring or sub components of inflation



The US stocks remain lower but off their lows for the day. The Dow remains the worst performer at -512 points or -1.48%. The NASDAQ index is down -54.7 points or -0.41%. The S&P is down -45 points or -1.07% at 4143.50