More from Chair Powell: There is reason for optimism for 2H if we control virus
Fed Powell testimony continues in the House of Representatives.
- there is reason for optimism for 2H if we control virus
- were not acting on forecast with regard to our policy
- base cases for strong bounce back later this year
- post pandemic economy will be a different economy
- relative value of US dollar relatively stable for some years
- Fed is time to think carefully about digital currency
- haven't seen labor market scarring we were afraid of