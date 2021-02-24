More from Chair Powell: There is reason for optimism for 2H if we control virus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed Powell testimony continues in the House of Representatives.

  • there is reason for optimism for 2H if we control virus
  • were not acting on forecast with regard to our policy
  • base cases for strong bounce back later this year
  • post pandemic economy will be a different economy
  • relative value of US dollar relatively stable for some years
  • Fed is time to think carefully about digital currency
  • haven't seen labor market scarring we were afraid of

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose