More from Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester: Will take some time for economy to recover

More from Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester (voting member)



we're going to get back to a strong US economy



downside risks dominate over the upside risks

Fed needs to be prepared for recovery to take a long time



it will take support from monetary policy and fiscal policy for economy to fully recover



it will take a couple years for labor market to return to pre-pandemic levels



going to take a while to get inflation up to 2% goal



the Fed won't let inflation run rampant

monetary policy is going to have to remain accommodative for quite some time



Fed has room for policy through for guidance and the balance sheet



Mester is a voting member on the FOMC board this year.

