More from Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester: Will take some time for economy to recover

More from Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester (voting member).

  • we're going to get back to a strong US economy
  • downside risks dominate over the upside risks
  • Fed needs to be prepared for recovery to take a long time
  • it will take support from monetary policy and fiscal policy for economy to fully recover
  • it will take a couple years for labor market to return to pre-pandemic levels
  • going to take a while to get inflation up to 2% goal
  • the Fed won't let inflation run rampant 
  • monetary policy is going to have to remain accommodative for quite some time
  • Fed has room for policy through for guidance and the balance sheet

Mester is a voting member on the FOMC board this year.

