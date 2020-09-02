More from Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester: Will take some time for economy to recover
- we're going to get back to a strong US economy
- downside risks dominate over the upside risks
- Fed needs to be prepared for recovery to take a long time
- it will take support from monetary policy and fiscal policy for economy to fully recover
- it will take a couple years for labor market to return to pre-pandemic levels
- going to take a while to get inflation up to 2% goal
- the Fed won't let inflation run rampant
- monetary policy is going to have to remain accommodative for quite some time
- Fed has room for policy through for guidance and the balance sheet
Mester is a voting member on the FOMC board this year.