More from ECB's Lagarde - economic activity is gradually picking up

The European Central Bank President was speaking in a TV interview on Fracne 2

A little more:

"We are still optimistic because we know that today we are at the lowest point of the crisis"

"We know that since a few days or weeks ago that measures of confinement are being gradually withdrawn and gradually economic activity is picking up. We were right at the bottom of the pool and we are gently coming back up"

Lagarde also spoke on changes to policy from the Bank, says its likely the ECB will

re-calibrate our asset purchase programs on markets with the parameter -- not the only one because it can't be the only one -- the fight against climate change

I suspect that is off in the distant future as she struggles to get through the current crisis.

