More from Fed's Barkin - don't think we are yet at max employment

Barkin is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond 

  •  he expects near-term inflationary pressures to ease as enter Q4
  • hard to know what inflation will do in the medium term; watching carefully
  • at some point we will taper
  • people of the world trust our debt; don't know why we wouldn't raise debt ceiling to meet commitments
  • fed is very committed to mandate of stable prices
  • I don't think we are yet at max employment; that's down the road
  • as we get to 2022, 2023, 2024 we'll have to look at where inflation is
  • once we reach benchmarks that fed has set, will support raising rates

