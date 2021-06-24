More from Fed's Barkin - don't think we are yet at max employment
Barkin is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
More now:
- he expects near-term inflationary pressures to ease as enter Q4
- hard to know what inflation will do in the medium term; watching carefully
- at some point we will taper
- people of the world trust our debt; don't know why we wouldn't raise debt ceiling to meet commitments
- fed is very committed to mandate of stable prices
- I don't think we are yet at max employment; that's down the road
- as we get to 2022, 2023, 2024 we'll have to look at where inflation is
- once we reach benchmarks that fed has set, will support raising rates
Earlier: