More from Fed's Barkin - US economy may be on the brink of full recovery

Head of the Richmon Fed brank, speaking from remarks prepared for a conference in Asia.

with most recent $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, economy 'has come most of the way back'

says focus now should be on groups of workers facing longer-term displacement, such as parents forced to leave the labour market

US may be 'on the brink' of complete recovery

says policy after the pandemic should let markets work, and not hinder creation of new businesses to protect existing ones



Earlier in the session Barkin gave an interview to Bloomberg: