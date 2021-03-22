More from Fed's Barkin - US economy may be on the brink of full recovery

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Head of the Richmon Fed brank, speaking from remarks prepared for a conference in Asia.

  •  with most recent $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, economy 'has come most of the way back'
  • says focus now should be on groups of workers facing longer-term displacement, such as parents forced to leave the labour market
  • US may be 'on the brink' of complete recovery
  •  says policy after the pandemic should let markets work, and not hinder creation of new businesses to protect existing ones


Earlier in the session Barkin gave an interview to Bloomberg:

