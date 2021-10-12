Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+11
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
More from Fed's Bostic: Fed is going to be more comfortable with a bit more volatility in inflation
More from Feds Bostic
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- Fed is going to be more comfortable with a bit more volatility in inflation
- He still has a lower for longer approach in his head
- He is not seeing signs at current inflation is doing the kind of harm to the economy that would call Fed's policy stance into question
- It is important for the public to understand Fed officials are not in lockstep and have different views
- Markets are functioning fine now. He is not expecting an adverse impact from tapering, nor does he see a taper adversely affecting the speed of the economy
- The more important factor will be the trajectory of the virus and the countries pandemic response
- Speed of labor market recovery will be very much tied to labor force participation
- The pandemic is causing everyone to take a step back to evaluate what their attachment should be to the labor market
- His hope was that September would provide more clarity on the economy and labor market economic challenges are really on the supply-side not demand-side
- Credit quality of borrowers buying homes is higher than before and there is not the same concentration of high risk loans as in the last crisis
- There are challenges and affordability of housing for first-time buyers
- His hope is at home prices may return to a more normal trajectory as supply and demand imbalances even out
- Keeping rates lower for longer can help some workers get more engaged in labor market and see the benefits of the recovery
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close