More from Feds Bowman: Inflation has remained high with some forces to remain well into next year

More from Fed Governor Bowman:
- Inflation has remained high
- Some of the forces driving up inflation expected to last well into next year
- A challenge with higher inflation is its greater effect on the low, moderate income people
- there is a risk that food, energy price spikes can have a bigger than thought impact on inflation expectations
- Watching for signs that labor market might become too hot
- Main concern is that the outlook for inflation, driven by supply chain disruptions, labor market shortages
- Fed is not currently considering incorporating climate change input into supervisory framework