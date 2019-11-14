More from Fed's Bullard: Expects US job growth the slowdown

Fed's Bullard speaks to reporters









Fed action already preemptive toward negative shocks



he is an advocate for a standing Fed repo facility



we should expect US job growth is slow down



Fed's 3 rate cuts provide insurance for economy



it makes sense to wait and see how economy reacts to cuts



yield curve signals Fed policy is now in better place



is optimistic for a pickup in productivity growth



Fed can reconsider whether to take back recent insurance rate cuts if and when business adjust to new trade landscape



forecast 2% or better US growth in coming periods



now hopes we can get a bit better growth due to rate cuts. Hopes productivity improvements might push growth above 2%







Bullard is a voting member in 2019, but with only one meeting left and his position of waiting and seeing how the economy reacts to the cuts (which is the concensus), his vote will not be in play until a few years down the line (2022 unless he becomes a permanent member of the FOMC).