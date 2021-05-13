More from Fed's Bullard: monetary policy is in a good position, do not want to shift policy in a crisis.
President of the Atlanta Federal Reserve branch James Bullard speaking further after his prepared speech earlier:
Further remarks:
- expects very strong labour market reports through the summer
- says its a little early to expect high contact workers to return
- ate the margin unemployment benefits may be discouraging work but child care and other constraints also contribute
- monetary policy is in a good position, do not want to shift policy in a crisis.
- the new guidance on masks from the CDC is likely to build confidence, a recipe for strong growth