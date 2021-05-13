More from Fed's Bullard: monetary policy is in a good position, do not want to shift policy in a crisis.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

President of the Atlanta Federal Reserve branch James Bullard speaking further after his prepared speech earlier:

Further remarks:
  • expects very strong labour market reports through the summer
  • says its a little early to expect high contact workers to return 
  • ate the margin unemployment benefits may be discouraging work but child care and other constraints also contribute
  • monetary policy is in a good position, do not want to shift policy in a crisis.  
  • the new guidance on masks from the CDC is likely to build confidence, a recipe for strong growth

fed bullard
