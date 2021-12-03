More from Fed's Bullard: Wants to get soon to "live meetings" on rate hike possibility

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Feds Bullard adds to his hawkish sentiment

Feds Bullard adds to his hawkish sentiment_
  • unemployment rate will be be below 4% by Q1 2022
  • expects upward revisions to November nonfarm payrolls. This is a very tight labor market
  • sticking with forecast for two rate hikes in 2022
  • faster taper would create option out he to do more rate hikes if inflation doesn't dissipate
  • labor market participation not the thing to look at one deciding if have reached maximum employment
  • want to get soon to live meetings on rate hike possibility
  • with rapid changes in data, Fed may need to respond meeting by meeting
  • growth will slow it next year, but will still be super rapid amid productivity gains, better pandemic control
  • economy's adaption so far to Covid 19 suggests we will be able to handle omicron variant
  • inflation is partly from supply shot, partly increase in demand

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose