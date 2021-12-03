Coming Up!
Title text for next article
More from Fed's Bullard: Wants to get soon to "live meetings" on rate hike possibility
Feds Bullard adds to his hawkish sentiment
- unemployment rate will be be below 4% by Q1 2022
- expects upward revisions to November nonfarm payrolls. This is a very tight labor market
- sticking with forecast for two rate hikes in 2022
- faster taper would create option out he to do more rate hikes if inflation doesn't dissipate
- labor market participation not the thing to look at one deciding if have reached maximum employment
- want to get soon to live meetings on rate hike possibility
- with rapid changes in data, Fed may need to respond meeting by meeting
- growth will slow it next year, but will still be super rapid amid productivity gains, better pandemic control
- economy's adaption so far to Covid 19 suggests we will be able to handle omicron variant
- inflation is partly from supply shot, partly increase in demand
