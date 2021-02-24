More from Fed's Clarida: Do not expect sustained upward inflation pressures

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed Board of Governor Clarida speaks to Chamber of Commerce

  • Sees asset market pricing as consistent with expectations for robust growth
  • Do not expects sustained upward inflation pressures
  • Fed as tools to achieve, keep inflation consistent with price stability mandate
  • Robust demand will generate sustained price pressure
  • Both inflation and employment well below the Fed's goals
  • Monetary policy cannot eliminate variation in inflation. It can keep expectations anchored
  • Fiscal policy support should accelerate pace of progress toward Fed goals

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose