More from Fed's Daly says sees no current need for further forward guidance

Mary Daly is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

says she does not see a pressing need to give further forward guidance on rate path

new framework goes a long way to signal accommodative policy until inflation averages 2% and shortfalls on employment are offset

right now long rates are aligned with fed policy expectations; would use more forward guidance if expectations became misaligned

says she expects labor market to improve only in fits and starts until covid is behind us

low take up on main street facility is not a sign of success; continuing to work with treasury to make it a better program

setting sights on a moderate overshoot on inflation helps guide where rate path will be

the time period over which to average inflation at 2% will depend on economic circumstances

does not want to be constrained by a rule on average inflation targeting





