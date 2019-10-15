More from Fed's Daly: Would like inflation up to 2% within a year

Federal Reserve San Francisco head Mary Daly:

says US economy and policy accommodation 'in a good place' right now

says she is watching for any changes to domestic momentum or headwinds that face economy

says she is looking at consumer spending, consumer confidence, jobs growth, inflation expectations

says she expects that with accommodation that is in place inflation will rise back to 2%

says she'd like to see inflation move up to 2% within a year

says Fed is in a process of learning how to implement its ample reserves regime

says her business contacts tell her they have an overarching level of uncertainty that won't go away until its causes, like US-China trade tensions or Brexit, are actually resolved



That "overarching level of uncertainty" does not sound encouraging. US-China talks are going on and on and on …. Brexit seems encouraging but is anyone seriously thinking proposals will pass through a fractured parliament?





