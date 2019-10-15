More from Fed's Daly: Would like inflation up to 2% within a year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve San Francisco head Mary Daly: 

  • says US economy and policy accommodation 'in a good place' right now
  • says she is watching for any changes to domestic momentum or headwinds that face economy
  • says she is looking at consumer spending, consumer confidence, jobs growth, inflation expectations
  • says she expects that with accommodation that is in place inflation will rise back to 2%
  • says she'd like to see inflation move up to 2% within a year
  • says Fed is in a process of learning how to implement its ample reserves regime
  • says her business contacts tell her they have an overarching level of uncertainty that won't go away until its causes, like US-China trade tensions or Brexit, are actually resolved
That "overarching level of uncertainty" does not sound encouraging. US-China talks are going on and on and on …. Brexit seems encouraging but is anyone seriously thinking proposals will pass through a fractured parliament? 

Earlier:

