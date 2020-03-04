More from Fed's Evans: possibility of again hitting zero rates
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
- may have been a missed opportunity in this expansion to not have put the countercyclical capital buffer in place earlier
- says financial markets are reacting to "everthing that is going on," not just the Fed's actions
- says Fed is trying to cushion any financial distress that might come about, but so far it is small
- possibility of again hitting zero rates means fed should use its ammunition
- Fed rate cut shows it is "part of a team" in the crisis response
- Says he feels economy remains strong, with trade risks lifting