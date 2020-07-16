More from Fed's Evans: no reason to shift away from accommodative policy

very important to get inflation up to Fed's 2% goal
no reason to shift away from accommodative policy
Banks in US have more and better capital
I'm still grappling with yield curve control
favors policy reinforcing message that the Fed is in it to win it
allowing jobless rate to stay high will worsen inequality
only lean against a strong job market if inflation a risk
timing for Fed taking his foot off the pedal is simple.... Need to get inflation 22% or 2.5%
sees developments on Fed framework review before too long
says we need the strongest economy we can get to without unacceptable inflation
it would be good to see inflation above 2% for some period.
If Congress does not help estate and local governments, would see large job losses, knock on effects for broader economy (yesterday ex-Fed chair Bernanke warned of such a thing in an op-ed in the NY Times)