More from Fed's Evans: no reason to shift away from accommodative policy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from Chicago Fed Pres. Evans

  • very important to get inflation up to Fed's 2% goal
  • no reason to shift away from accommodative policy
  • Banks in US have more and better capital
  • I'm still grappling with yield curve control
  • favors policy reinforcing message that the Fed is in it to win it
  • allowing jobless rate to stay high will worsen inequality
  • only lean against a strong job market if inflation a risk
  • timing for Fed taking his foot off the pedal is simple.... Need to get inflation 22% or 2.5%
  • sees developments on Fed framework review before too long
  • says we need the strongest economy we can get to without unacceptable inflation
  • it would be good to see inflation above 2% for some period.
  • If Congress does not help estate and local governments, would see large job losses, knock on effects for broader economy (yesterday ex-Fed chair Bernanke warned of such a thing in an op-ed in the NY Times
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose