More from Fed's Evans - says its extraordinary 10 yr rates are as low as they are given all the fiscal spending

Chicago Fed President Evans speaking on his outlook for the economy

Dropping that bombshell into the conversation ....





More:

with robust economic recovery, we ought to see inflation get up to 2% and overshoot

need to be mindful about concerns for higher inflation due to fiscal stimulus but do not really see that happening

totally comfortable with 2.5% inflation for a time

looks like we will have a very robust recovery in 2022

sees unemployment under 4% in 2022







