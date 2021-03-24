More from Fed's Evans - says its extraordinary 10 yr rates are as low as they are given all the fiscal spending
Chicago Fed President Evans speaking on his outlook for the economy
Dropping that bombshell into the conversation ....
More:
- with robust economic recovery, we ought to see inflation get up to 2% and overshoot
- need to be mindful about concerns for higher inflation due to fiscal stimulus but do not really see that happening
- totally comfortable with 2.5% inflation for a time
- looks like we will have a very robust recovery in 2022
- sees unemployment under 4% in 2022