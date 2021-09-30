More from Feds Evans: Supply shocks are driving up inflation now.
- when assessing average inflation, need to also look at expectations and the fact that supply shock is driving up inflation readings now
- let's be patient see how supply shocks work their way through and if inflation expectations move up
- uncomfortable with 2% to 2.5% inflation
- believes supply constraints will ease next year
- since tapering of asset purchases start late this year or January, and and middle of next year or the fall
- if inflation gets up to 2.6% or 3% that would be an area when would think don't need accommodative policy, should realign to something more neutral
Evans drawing some lines in the sand from his perspective on inflation