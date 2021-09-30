More from Feds Evans: Supply shocks are driving up inflation now.

More from Feds Evans

when assessing average inflation, need to also look at expectations and the fact that supply shock is driving up inflation readings now



let's be patient see how supply shocks work their way through and if inflation expectations move up



uncomfortable with 2% to 2.5% inflation



believes supply constraints will ease next year



since tapering of asset purchases start late this year or January, and and middle of next year or the fall



if inflation gets up to 2.6% or 3% that would be an area when would think don't need accommodative policy, should realign to something more neutral



Evans drawing some lines in the sand from his perspective on inflation

