More from Feds Evans: Supply shocks are driving up inflation now.

More from Feds Evans

  • when assessing average inflation, need to also look at expectations and the fact that supply shock is driving up inflation readings now
  • let's be patient see how supply shocks work their way through and if inflation expectations move up
  • uncomfortable with 2% to 2.5% inflation
  • believes supply constraints will ease next year
  • since tapering of asset purchases start late this year or January, and and middle of next year or the fall
  • if inflation gets up to 2.6% or 3% that would be an area when would think don't need accommodative policy, should realign to something more neutral
Evans drawing some lines in the sand from his perspective on inflation
