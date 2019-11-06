More from Fed's Evans: US monetary policy and economy is in a good place

Speaks to reporters (or so it seems)

Chicago Fed's Charlie Evans is out with more comments (probably to reporters after his Q&A)

  • US economy, monetary policy in a good place
  • latest US monthly jobs report was a good one
  • he is going to be looking at inflation quite a lot in deciding future stance of monetary policy
  • sees inflation overshooting 2% over the forecast horizon
  • it seems unusual to have slowdown in manufacturing, but not in broader economy
  • there are a whole host of operational issues in setting up a standing repo facility
  • a larger balance sheet should address many of the repo market issues

