More from Fed's Evans: US monetary policy and economy is in a good place
Speaks to reporters (or so it seems)
Chicago Fed's Charlie Evans is out with more comments (probably to reporters after his Q&A)
- US economy, monetary policy in a good place
- latest US monthly jobs report was a good one
- he is going to be looking at inflation quite a lot in deciding future stance of monetary policy
- sees inflation overshooting 2% over the forecast horizon
- it seems unusual to have slowdown in manufacturing, but not in broader economy
- there are a whole host of operational issues in setting up a standing repo facility
- a larger balance sheet should address many of the repo market issues