More from Fed's George: It will take time for the economy to enter new normal

Now from the Q&A:

It will take time for the economy the enter its new normal

US economy not yet fully recovered, there are 8 million unemployed still

there will be a time when talking about tapering will be important









While everyone on the FOMC is a dove at present George is at the less dovish end of the spectrum

While George is not an FOMC voter this year, all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters.

