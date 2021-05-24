More from Fed's George: It will take time for the economy to enter new normal
Comments from her prepared speech are here: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George
Now from the Q&A:
- It will take time for the economy the enter its new normal
- US economy not yet fully recovered, there are 8 million unemployed still
- there will be a time when talking about tapering will be important
As a reminder from my earlier post:
- While everyone on the FOMC is a dove at present George is at the less dovish end of the spectrum
- While George is not an FOMC voter this year, all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters.
- Who does have a vote this year? Check this out.
