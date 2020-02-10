More from Fed's Harker: If coronavirus situation gets worse, would need to think about impact on US economy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from Fed's Harker (voting member from Philadelphia)

  • If coronavirus situation gets worse, we need to think about impact on US economy but were not at that point now
  • not a point where risks need policy accommodation
  • US needs sensible immigration policy to help growth
  • a rate cut would not do anything to boost business investment
  • businesses are struggling to find workers even after recruiting people off the sidelines
  • he would support a rate increase of inflation started to show sustained growth, but we're not there yet
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose