More from Boston Fed Pres. Rosengren. Stocks continue their decline

Rosengren comments in virtual Q&A session

Still seeing areas of financial fragility

money market funds failed again in the Covid 19 crisis



money market situation is quite disturbing



prime money market funds where the problem



need to be focus on reforming money fund rules



we have seen many Banks tighten lending standards significantly



even if virus is contained relatively quickly, a great number of firms are going to have difficulty surviving



Meanwhile US stocks continue the decline:

