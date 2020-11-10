More from Boston Fed Pres. Rosengren. Stocks continue their decline

Rosengren comments in virtual Q&A session

  • Still seeing areas of financial fragility
  • money market funds failed again in the Covid 19 crisis
  • money market situation is quite disturbing
  • prime money market funds where the problem
  • need to be focus on reforming money fund rules
  • we have seen many Banks tighten lending standards significantly
  • even if virus is contained relatively quickly, a great number of firms are going to have difficulty surviving
Meanwhile US stocks continue the decline:
  • NASDAQ index is now down -272 points or -2.33%
  • S&P index is down 32 points or -0.92%
  • The Dow industrial average moved back toward unchanged levels but currently trades up 25 points or 0.08%
