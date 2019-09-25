More from Fed's Kaplan - level of pessimism is showing need for fiscal policy, reform

Robert Kaplan, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

  • amount of negative yielding debt in the world shows pessimism about growth and a need for change in the world towards more fiscal policy and structural reform
  • repo crunch last week shows system needs more liquidity, expects Fed to examine the future path of the balance sheet
  • repo problems last week are not indicative of broader stress but it's "critical" the overnight financing market works smoothly

  • says he feels current policy setting is "on the margin" of being a little accommodative

  • says is being agnostic about whether or not more rate reductions will be needed. keeping an open mind. 


Kaplan on repo turmoil. I love how suddenly everyone is an expert on the repo market. 

Oh wait, he's a Fed Reserve President. OK, fair enough, my bad :-D   

