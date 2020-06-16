More from Fed's Kaplan - expects strong jobs reports this summer
Further from Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Kaplan in a Bloomberg interview
- expects jobs reports in summer will be 'strong'
- Fed's toolbox is not bare at all, and plenty of dry powder if we need it
- says targeted fiscal programs could be used to help workers, state governments
- challenge at the Fed will be to balance supporting market function and exercising restraint
- repeats that he is skeptical about yield curve control
- says he's optimistic about china's economy, but Germany's GDP will probably do worse than US