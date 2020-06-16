More from Fed's Kaplan - expects strong jobs reports this summer

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Further from Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Kaplan in a Bloomberg interview 

  • expects jobs reports in summer will be 'strong'
  • Fed's toolbox is not bare at all, and plenty of dry powder if we need it
  • says targeted fiscal programs could be used to help workers, state governments
  • challenge at the Fed will be to balance supporting market function and exercising restraint
  • repeats that he is skeptical about yield curve control
  • says he's optimistic about china's economy, but Germany's GDP will probably do worse than US

