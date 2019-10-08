More from Fed's Kashkari: Cryptocurrency is a farce

Earlier headlines from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari speaking in a Q&A session are here:

(if you don't want to click, its an inverted yield curve - yw)





More:

impact of trade wars on economy is difficult to estimate

says immigration is a key tool of u.s. economic growth

says balance sheet is sized in part to ensure financial system runs smoothly

if Fed were to grow balance sheet again, it would be aimed at smoothing operation of financial system

Yield curve may not be a literal signal of recession, but indicates if DFed policy is tight

he is generally in favour of lower interest rates, but does not know how much lower

Fed's policy rate may be near neutral now, or lsightly contractionary

political heat can get turned up but Fed will stick to the data



And, yes:

Cryptocurrency is a farce



While on the subject, BTC update:









Comments like this 'farce' one often attract the buyers to BTC ….





