More from Fed's Kashkari: Cryptocurrency is a farce
Earlier headlines from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari speaking in a Q&A session are here:
(if you don't want to click, its an inverted yield curve - yw)
More:
- impact of trade wars on economy is difficult to estimate
- says immigration is a key tool of u.s. economic growth
- says balance sheet is sized in part to ensure financial system runs smoothly
- if Fed were to grow balance sheet again, it would be aimed at smoothing operation of financial system
- Yield curve may not be a literal signal of recession, but indicates if DFed policy is tight
- he is generally in favour of lower interest rates, but does not know how much lower
- Fed's policy rate may be near neutral now, or lsightly contractionary
- political heat can get turned up but Fed will stick to the data
And, yes:
- Cryptocurrency is a farce
While on the subject, BTC update:
Comments like this 'farce' one often attract the buyers to BTC ….