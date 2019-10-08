More from Fed's Kashkari: Cryptocurrency is a farce

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Earlier headlines from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari speaking in a Q&A session are here:

(if you don't want to click, its an inverted yield curve - yw)

More:
  • impact of trade wars on economy is difficult to estimate
  • says immigration is a key tool of u.s. economic growth
  • says balance sheet is sized in part to ensure financial system runs smoothly
  • if Fed were to grow balance sheet again, it would be aimed at smoothing operation of financial system
  • Yield curve may not be a literal signal of recession, but indicates if DFed policy is tight
  • he is generally in favour of lower interest rates, but does not know how much lower 
  • Fed's policy rate may be near neutral now, or lsightly contractionary
  • political heat can get turned up but Fed will stick to the data 
And, yes:
  • Cryptocurrency is a farce
While on the subject, BTC update:

Earlier headlines from MinneapolisFederal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari speaking in a Q&Asession are here:
Comments like this 'farce' one often attract the buyers to BTC …. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose