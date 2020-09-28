More from Fed's Mester: Expect unemployment to end year in 7% to 8% range

More from Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester

US inflation is lower than the Fed's goal but will eventually rise if recovery continues



She expects US unemployment rate to end year in 7% to 8% range



US economy is still far from achieving both inflation and employment goals



Fiscal and monetary stimulus is meant to limit longer run damage to economy but recovery is still fragile



The longer crisis goes on the more disruptive it will be; some people will have to find work in new areas



Monetary policy is well calibrated and asset purchases are providing accommodation



Too early to say if more asset buying is needed



Sees inflation slightly above 1% year-end



It's still a fragile recovery



The Fed's projections for end of year unemployment came in at 7.6% in their central tendencies projections after the last Fed meeting. PCE inflation is estimated at 1.2%. As such, Mesters estimates are in line with those projections.

