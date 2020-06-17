More from Fed's Mester - Federal Reserve has more room on balance sheet if needed

Lorretta Mester is President of the Federal Reserve of Cleveland

Earlier remarks:

Even more now:

says lower inflation caused by coronavirus pandemic could lead to lower inflation expectations

US unemployment rate is moving in the right direction but it could remain elevated for a while

US recovery is going to be a long road back, Fed will need to have a very accommodative monetary policy for a long time

scenario of a vaccine in the near term and US economy recovering quickly is not one you can put a lot of weight on

she expects periodic upswings in the virus as time goes on and that fed policymakers have to keep in mind various scenarios

says longstanding racial and economic disparities are getting worse because of the pandemic And, of course: And, of course:

there is room on the Fed balance sheet to take more action if needed

not decided if yield curve control benefits exceed the costs

sees inflation moving lower this year