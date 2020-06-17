More from Fed's Mester - Federal Reserve has more room on balance sheet if needed

Lorretta Mester is President of the Federal Reserve of Cleveland

Earlier remarks:
Even more now:
  • says lower inflation caused by coronavirus pandemic could lead to lower inflation expectations
  • US unemployment rate is moving in the right direction but it could remain elevated for a while
  • US recovery is going to be a long road back, Fed will need to have a very accommodative monetary policy for a long time
  •  scenario of a vaccine in the near term and US economy recovering quickly is not one you can put a lot of weight on
  • she expects periodic upswings in the virus as time goes on and that fed policymakers have to keep in mind various scenarios
  •  says longstanding racial and economic disparities are getting worse because of the pandemic
And, of course:
  • there is room on the Fed balance sheet to take more action if needed
  • not decided if yield curve control benefits exceed the costs
  • sees inflation moving lower this year
