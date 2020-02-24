More from Fed's Mester: Monday's market reaction to the coronavirus is 'one day'

Loretta Mester is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

From Q&A with media now:

says she does not want to overreact to volatility in the financial markets while still taking them into account.

says she's seen volatility in the markets before and you can't be overreacting to short-term movements

economic impact of coronavirus outbreak depends on how deep and long-lasting it is

she does not believe the fed could get behind the curve on the coronavirus

says her business contacts so far say that impact of coronavirus is only on the supply side, no downturn in demand

she thinks the US is "pretty much at full employment"

says a standing repo facility may be useful



