More from Fed's Mester - not concerned about inflation getting too high

Loretta Mester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland spoke earlier:

From Q&A now:

says the uptick in inflation expectations is due to better economic outlook

she is not concerned about inflation getting too high

modest increase in inflation expectations is not worrisome





Is it just me or has anyone else noticed a new twist in Fec moments ... referring now to inflation expectations. Clarida went down the same path yesterday:







