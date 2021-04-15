More from Fed's Mester - not concerned about inflation getting too high

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Loretta Mester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland spoke earlier:

From Q&A now:
  • says the uptick in inflation expectations is due to better economic outlook
  • she is not concerned about inflation getting too high
  • modest increase in inflation expectations is not worrisome

Is it just me or has anyone else noticed a new twist in Fec moments ... referring now to inflation expectations. Clarida went down the same path yesterday:


