More from Fed's Mester - not concerned about inflation getting too high
Loretta Mester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland spoke earlier:
From Q&A now:
- says the uptick in inflation expectations is due to better economic outlook
- she is not concerned about inflation getting too high
- modest increase in inflation expectations is not worrisome
Is it just me or has anyone else noticed a new twist in Fec moments ... referring now to inflation expectations. Clarida went down the same path yesterday: