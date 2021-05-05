More from Fed's Mester: Not too concerned that inflation will get out of hand
Cleveland Fed's Mester adds some more comments
- Not to0 concerned that inflation will get out of hand
- To some extent we want inflation expectations to rise a bit, but anchored at level consistent with our goal
- Factors that have kept inflation low have not gone away in the pandemic
- Inflation will rise above 2% in the near term
- We our buying mortgage bonds because of disruptions in the bond market
- We do not want a financial issue on top of the pandemic