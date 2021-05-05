More from Fed's Mester: Not too concerned that inflation will get out of hand

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Cleveland Fed's Mester adds some more comments

  • Not to0 concerned that inflation will get out of hand
  • To some extent we want inflation expectations to rise a bit, but anchored at level consistent with our goal
  • Factors that have kept inflation low have not gone away in the pandemic
  • Inflation will rise above 2% in the near term
  • We our buying mortgage bonds because of disruptions in the bond market
  • We do not want a financial issue on top of the pandemic

