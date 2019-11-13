More from Fed's Powell: Monetary policy is in a good place

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed testimony in front of the Joint Economic Council

More from Fed chair Powell:
  • Monetary policy is in a good place
  • Policy is data dependent, will act appropriately
  • Declines to endorse common policy on hold for 2020
  • Does not consider political factors in deciding the course of interest rates
  • Negative interest rates would certainly not be appropriate in the current environment
  • Central banks are going to have less room to cut rates in the new normal environment
  • Fiscal policy is often a big part during a severe downturn. 
  • Fed won't make mistakes of character, integrity
  • Fed serves all Americans, based on data
  • part of global slowdown is due to China's deleveraging program
  • volatility of Chinese economic report's has declined in recent years suggesting more management of data shutting down the shale industry would not be a good thing for the US economy
  • repeats the US economy is in a really good place
  • energy independence of US has been a great thing
  • Powell declines to address wealth tax

ForexLive
