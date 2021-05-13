More from Feds Waller
- Fed will not respond to inflation is much as would have in the past
- Higher asset prices are necessarily bubble
- Watching housing prices carefully, but some of this is driven by fundamental changes in demand. Not concerned of a bubble
- Expects 2.25% or 2.5% inflation for next two years
- If were to see 4% inflation, month in and month out, would get very concerned
- Fed will not raise rates until see inflation above target for a long time
- Hasn't seen anything that should cause a reversal in forward guidance as of now
- add massive productivity boost during Covid. Don't see those gains going away
