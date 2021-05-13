More from Feds Waller

Member of Fed's board of governors (permanent voting rights)

More from Fed Gov. Waller (permanent voting member)

Fed will not respond to inflation is much as would have in the past



Higher asset prices are necessarily bubble



Watching housing prices carefully, but some of this is driven by fundamental changes in demand. Not concerned of a bubble



Expects 2.25% or 2.5% inflation for next two years



If were to see 4% inflation, month in and month out, would get very concerned



Fed will not raise rates until see inflation above target for a long time



Hasn't seen anything that should cause a reversal in forward guidance as of now



add massive productivity boost during Covid. Don't see those gains going away









The NASDAQ index has turned negative for the first time today

