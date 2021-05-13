More from Feds Waller

  • Fed will not respond to inflation is much as would have in the past
  • Higher asset prices are necessarily bubble
  • Watching housing prices carefully, but some of this is driven by fundamental changes in demand. Not concerned of a bubble
  • Expects 2.25% or 2.5% inflation for next two years
  • If were to see 4% inflation, month in and month out, would get very concerned
  • Fed will not raise rates until see inflation above target for a long time
  • Hasn't seen anything that should cause a reversal in forward guidance as of now
  • add massive productivity boost during Covid. Don't see those gains going away
