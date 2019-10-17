More from Fed's Williams: Economy in a pretty good place, monetary policy to be set meeting by meeting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York John Williams

  • says recent rate cuts position policy to 'appropriately' address risks from trade uncertainty, global slowdown and low inflation
  • economy is in a 'pretty good place' and policy will be set on a 'meeting by meeting' approach
  • inflation is moving up a little bit but sees no real signs of inflation taking off.
  • consumer has been very resilient, boosted by positive income growth, job gains and asset prices
  • a more severe slowdown in business investment could hit households and slow consumer spending
  • standing repo facility alone would not solve problem of low reserves
  • adding reserves through temp repo operations doesn't get liquidity moving in same way as having higher level of reserves
Williams speaking at an event in the US. Headlines via Reuters 

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York John Williams
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose