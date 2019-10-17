More from Fed's Williams: Economy in a pretty good place, monetary policy to be set meeting by meeting
President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York John Williams
- says recent rate cuts position policy to 'appropriately' address risks from trade uncertainty, global slowdown and low inflation
- economy is in a 'pretty good place' and policy will be set on a 'meeting by meeting' approach
- inflation is moving up a little bit but sees no real signs of inflation taking off.
- consumer has been very resilient, boosted by positive income growth, job gains and asset prices
- a more severe slowdown in business investment could hit households and slow consumer spending
- standing repo facility alone would not solve problem of low reserves
- adding reserves through temp repo operations doesn't get liquidity moving in same way as having higher level of reserves
Williams speaking at an event in the US. Headlines via Reuters