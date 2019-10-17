More from Fed's Williams: Economy in a pretty good place, monetary policy to be set meeting by meeting

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York John Williams

says recent rate cuts position policy to 'appropriately' address risks from trade uncertainty, global slowdown and low inflation

economy is in a 'pretty good place' and policy will be set on a 'meeting by meeting' approach

inflation is moving up a little bit but sees no real signs of inflation taking off.

consumer has been very resilient, boosted by positive income growth, job gains and asset prices

a more severe slowdown in business investment could hit households and slow consumer spending

standing repo facility alone would not solve problem of low reserves

adding reserves through temp repo operations doesn't get liquidity moving in same way as having higher level of reserves



Williams speaking at an event in the US. Headlines via Reuters







