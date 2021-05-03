More from Fed's Williams - says that markets seem to understand Fed's rate guidance
Williams is the president of the New York Fed. As such he has a permanent voting seat on the FOMC each year.
Comments to media following his earlier speech:
More:
- says the economy is on a very good trajectory but we still have a long ways to go
- Fed's new framework is about anchoring inflation expectations at the right level
- says if actual inflation and inflation expectations don't align the Fed will weigh various factors and make a judgment
- Fed's monthly asset purchases of treasury and mortgage securities are about fostering accommodative financial conditions broadly, not just in housing market
- Fed has the tools to control short-term rates such as adjusting ioer or the rate on overnight reverse repo
- says adjustments to administered rates would not be a change in monetary policy
