More from Lagarde: We will see on future rate policy

That's an interesting remark







I would interpret the above remark as such because the first thing she needs to do is to bridge the divide among governing council members so that future policy decisions will play out more smoothly with less - or preferably none - backlash.

I doubt she would be looking to add to or subtract from the September stimulus package in her first few meetings, though I reckon what she would definitely like to have the flexibility to do so at the very least.