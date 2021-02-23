More from Macklem:We are starting to see some early signs of excess housing enthusiasm
BOC Macklem takes audiences questions
Macklem to hold press conference at 1:50 PM ET.
- we are still a long way from where we were in 2016 and 2017 as regards to the housing market
- will be looking at housing risks very carefully
- BOC can support the economy through full recovery length
- will be important over time to reestablish the substantial fiscal policy
- asked about potential impact of record high deficits and national debt, says government measures to address pandemic were necessary