More from Macklem:We are starting to see some early signs of excess housing enthusiasm

BOC Macklem takes audiences questions

we are starting to see some early signs of excess housing enthusiasm



we are still a long way from where we were in 2016 and 2017 as regards to the housing market



will be looking at housing risks very carefully



BOC can support the economy through full recovery length

will be important over time to reestablish the substantial fiscal policy



asked about potential impact of record high deficits and national debt, says government measures to address pandemic were necessary



Macklem to hold press conference at 1:50 PM ET.