More from Mester: Not yet thinking about adjusting monetary policy
Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is answered some questions:
- Not yet thinking about adjusting monetary policy.
- Wants to see more progress unemployment
- When time comes, Fed should start with tapering model used after last recession and adjust if needed.
- Fed should be methodical in approach to tapering and communicate with the public to avoid surprises.
- Will get a better read on labor force participation rate as schools open and enhanced unemployment benefits expire.
- Economy has picked up quite a bit, but were not done with pandemic yet.
- We have seen inflation expectations move up but not to levels that are concerning.
- Expects inflation around 3% 3.5% before it goes down to 2% next year.
- Elevated prices are caused by supply constraints.
Mester is not a voter this year but will be voting in 2022.