More from Mester: Not yet thinking about adjusting monetary policy

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is answered some questions:



Not yet thinking about adjusting monetary policy.



Wants to see more progress unemployment



When time comes, Fed should start with tapering model used after last recession and adjust if needed.



Fed should be methodical in approach to tapering and communicate with the public to avoid surprises.

Will get a better read on labor force participation rate as schools open and enhanced unemployment benefits expire.



Economy has picked up quite a bit, but were not done with pandemic yet.



We have seen inflation expectations move up but not to levels that are concerning.

Expects inflation around 3% 3.5% before it goes down to 2% next year.



Elevated prices are caused by supply constraints.



Mester is not a voter this year but will be voting in 2022.

