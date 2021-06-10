More from PBOC Gov Yi Gang - says Chinese interest rates are at appropriate levels

Also hints at the PBOC may loosen its control over the exchange rate of the yuan:

improve market-based floating exchange rate mechanism with reference to basket currencies

Then vows further intervention anyway:

will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable at reasonable levels

And, more:

will actively use structural monetary policy tools to support green transformation of the economy

will encourage financial departments to increase financial support for green industry

will study supportive tools to help lower carbon emissions in the real economy

will guide financial institutions to fend off risks from environmental changes

there are uncertainties around the external pandemic situation, economic recovery and macro policies

cannot neglect pressures from external inflation or deflation

Offshore yuan has strengthened a little on the session here:








