The RBA Deputy Gov. Debelle adds:

need unemployment down there 4.5% to lift wages



need to continued strong employment growth



allegations on Westpac anti-money laundering are disturbing and serious



The unemployment rate in October came in at 5.3% versus 5.2% prior. The low level in 2019 bottomed at 4.9%. The Australia's unemployment rate has not been at 4.5% since November 2008.