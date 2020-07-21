More from RBA Gov Lowe - welcomes government income support extension plan

Lowe referring to this: Australia has extended its income support scheme but at reduced, and tiered, rates



Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe Q&A now following his earlier speech

RBA's Lowe says the AUD is broadly in line with fundamentals

would be a mistake to withdraw government support too early

says can be assured the RBA will continue its support for the economy

says possible could lower cash rate to 0.1%

judgement is lower rates would have little benefit

could expand bond buying but sees little need

cannot make case AUD is misaligned right now

would like to see a lower AUD

AUD value set in market, not going to intervene to lower it

says coronavirus lock down in Melbourne very concerning

will do whatever is required to keep yield on 3 year bonds near 25bps







Lowe with Australia's Treasurer Frydenberg.








