More from RBA Lowe - possible to cut rates to 0.1%

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe making a more forceful point, finally.

Indicating a cut from the current 0.25% cash rate to 0.1%.

Also mulling expanding the QE program, perhaps buying 10yr bonds (the RBA is currently targeting the yield on 3 years bonds)

The Australian dollar has fallen as Lowe has been speaking. The next RBA meeting is November 3, that'd be the next scheduled opportunity for further easing from the Bank.





Earlier:

And: