More from RBA's Debelle - China very focused on getting back to full output

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debelle speaking this morning. Earlier: 

  • China very focused on getting its economy back to full output
  • monetary policy still works
  • impact of exchange rate clearly still works
  • there are scenarios where we would have to consider QE
  • would consider forward guidance and keeping bond yields down 
  • would aim to keep yields low rather than set a target for bond buying
  • not a lot of stress in money market at present 



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose