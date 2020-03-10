More from RBA's Debelle - China very focused on getting back to full output
Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debelle speaking this morning. Earlier:
- China very focused on getting its economy back to full output
- monetary policy still works
- impact of exchange rate clearly still works
- there are scenarios where we would have to consider QE
- would consider forward guidance and keeping bond yields down
- would aim to keep yields low rather than set a target for bond buying
- not a lot of stress in money market at present