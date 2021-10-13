More from RBA's Debelle: Employment market is positive, but not much wage improvement

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaking, the Q&A now

climate change is an existential risk, is having macro impacts

some risk of divestment announcements around cop26

australia's circumstances are different from countries where policy is tightening

while employment market is positive, not much improvement on wage front

very few workers getting pay rises above 2% in Australia

not seeing much impact on prices from supply constraints as yet Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine

The RBA wants to see wage growth to spur inflation and thence tightening. So far wage growth has been elusive.









Earlier remarks:



