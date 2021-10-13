More from RBA's Debelle: Employment market is positive, but not much wage improvement
Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaking, the Q&A now
- climate change is an existential risk, is having macro impacts
- some risk of divestment announcements around cop26
- australia's circumstances are different from countries where policy is tightening
- while employment market is positive, not much improvement on wage front
- very few workers getting pay rises above 2% in Australia
- not seeing much impact on prices from supply constraints as yet
The RBA wants to see wage growth to spur inflation and thence tightening. So far wage growth has been elusive.
